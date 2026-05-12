Punjab Schools seek Short Summer Holidays until August 1 over ‘Academic Losses’

LAHORE – Private Schools in Pakistan made an appeal to the government, demanding an urgent review of the announced summer vacation schedule and calling for a short duration of the break amid growing concerns over academic loss.

Vice President Private School Solutions of Pakistan Muhammad Khawar Naseem Batalvi warned that the current academic situation is worsening and students are suffering heavy educational setbacks. He proposed that summer vacations should be strictly limited from June 15 to August 1, instead of the existing longer break.

He added that a large portion of the academic year has already been lost, with schools remaining completely shut during March. Even in April, only a few days of actual teaching were conducted, further disrupting the learning process.

Batalvi highlighted that matric-level classes have still not properly started, and students have received only two days of formal instruction so far, a situation he described as seriously damaging to educational standards across the country.

In his appeal, officials urged government not only to shorten the summer holidays but also to allow summer camps in schools. He said such initiatives are essential to recover lost academic time, enable continuous learning, and ensure that the syllabus is completed within the scheduled academic year.

Punjab Summer Holidays 2026