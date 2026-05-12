Jazz and Zong face record complaints despite raking in Billions in taxes

ISLAMABAD – Despite generating billions in taxes, major telecom operators Jazz and Zong are under scrutiny after Pakistan Telecommunication Authority reported record consumer complaints against them, showing user’s grievances over service quality.

A fresh report from PTA revealed notable surge in consumer complaints against telecom and internet service providers, with Jazz emerging as the most complained-about operator, followed closely by Zong, in March 2026.

Around 5000 complaints were registered against various telecom and internet companies during the month. The complaints span multiple categories, including cellular mobile operators, PTCL, long-distance international services, wireless local loop providers, and internet service providers, though mobile networks overwhelmingly dominated user grievances.

Cellular mobile operators alone accounted for massive 4,192 complaints in March. Out of these, 3,981 were resolved, giving a 94.97 percent resolution rate. Among individual operators, Jazz led complaint list with 1,892 grievances, taking it top of grim list. Despite the high volume, it resolved 1,822 cases, achieving a 96.3 percent resolution rate.

Zong followed closely with 804 complaints, of which 764 were resolved, reflecting a 95.02 percent resolution rate.

Telenor recorded 801 complaints and resolved 778 cases, posting the highest resolution rate of 97.13 percent among major operators. Ufone received 659 complaints and resolved 581 of them, resulting in a comparatively lower 88.16 percent resolution rate, the weakest among mobile operators.

Meanwhile, internet service providers also came under scrutiny, receiving 527 complaints during the month. Out of these, 428 were resolved, resulting in an 88.8 percent resolution rate, the lowest across all categories.

Jazz Pakistan recorded strong performance in FY25, generating total revenue of approximately Rs457 billion, with impressive 18.6% year-on-year growth. The growth was driven by subscriber base expansion, and a rise in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Digital services, including JazzCash and other fintech offerings, also grow rapidly and now contribute around 30% of total revenue. The company also invested over 55 billion in network expansion and digital initiatives during the year.