Is Your Phone 5G Ready in Pakistan? See the Full List of Devices by PTA

NEW FELHI – After years of waiting, 5G is about to go live in major cities like Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. But not every phone can ride this lightning-fast wave—only the right devices will unlock its full power.

The country of over 250 million is on the verge of a major digital revolution as 5G services are set to launch this week. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has completed licensing for telecom operators, and major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore are first in line to experience the next-generation mobile network.

tech enthusiasts and shoppers, the burning question is: which smartphones can tap into this superfast 5G network? The answer is, many! Leading brands have released 5G-ready models in Pakistan, and Jazz has unveiled a comprehensive guide featuring both available devices and upcoming releases.

Top 5G Phones in Pakistan:

Brand Phone 1 Phone 2 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Apple iPhone 17e iPhone 17 Pro Max Xiaomi 13T Pro 5G Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Vivo Vivo V60 5G Vivo V70 5G Oppo Oppo Reno 13 5G Oppo A78 5G Infinix Infinix Note 30 5G Infinix Hot 50 5G Tecno Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G Realme Realme 12 Pro 5G Realme C83 5G Nokia Nokia 8.3 5G Nokia G400 5G Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G Pixel 10 Pro 5G OnePlus OnePlus 13 5G OnePlus Nord N200 5G Honor Honor X9c 5G Honor X8d 5G Motorola Moto G54 5G Moto G85 5G Huawei Huawei P40 5G Huawei Nova 14 Pro 5G Lenovo Lenovo Legion 2 Pro 5G Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G

Note: This includes PTA-approved devices and other popular 5G phones that can work in Pakistan after proper registration, covering premium, mid-range, and budget segments.

Important Tip for Shoppers

Even if a phone advertises 5G, confirm PTA approval before buying. Approved phones work smoothly on local networks, while non-approved devices may face restrictions or require extra steps.

With 5G, users can expect speeds up to 10x faster than 4G, transforming video streaming, gaming, cloud applications, and business connectivity in the first rollout cities. Network operators plan to expand coverage as infrastructure develops, heralding a new era of ultra-fast mobile internet in Pakistan.

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