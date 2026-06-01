Momina Iqbal stuns in Golden Bridal Look as Nikah Pictures break the internet

LAHORE – Social media is filled with excitement and admiration as TV star Momina Iqbal steps into a beautiful new chapter of her life, with pictures from her nikah ceremony winning hearts online.

The popular actress, known for her strong performances and graceful presence on screen, has once again found herself in the spotlight—this time for her real-life bridal moment that fans are calling truly elegant and dreamy. As her wedding celebrations continue, every glimpse shared so far has been warmly received by audiences.

Her wedding journey has already been making rounds online, from lively dholki nights to colorful mehndi functions and soft, elegant pre-wedding moments. Fans have been closely following each update, celebrating alongside the star.

The biggest highlight so far has been her nikah ceremony held in Lahore, where newly surfaced photos show her in a stunning bridal look. Momina Iqbal wore a heavily embroidered deep golden lehenga paired with a matching choli and a beautifully detailed dupatta. She also styled an additional dupatta draped over her wrist, featuring delicate lace and traditional gota work, which added a graceful finishing touch to her outfit.

Her bridal look was completed with traditional jewelry, including a nath, tikka, jhoomar, heavy choker, layered necklace, and gold bangles, giving her a classic yet regal appearance.

Her husband, Hamza Habib, kept things simple and elegant in a white sherwani paired with a white and gold turban, matching the occasion perfectly.