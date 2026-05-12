Suparco forecasts date for Zilhajj moon, Eidul Adha 2026 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s space agency Suparco has released its forecast regarding the expected sighting of the Zilhajj 1447 Hijri moon, based on astronomical calculations.

According to a SUPARCO spokesperson, the new moon is expected to be formed on May 17, 2026 at 1:01 am. On the same evening, the age of the moon is likely to be around 18 hours and 30 minutes.

The agency stated that in Pakistan’s coastal regions, the time gap between sunset and moonset will be approximately 60 minutes. Due to this interval, there are strong chances of sighting the crescent moon, provided weather conditions remain clear and visibility is favorable.

Eid Date Forecast

Based on these astronomical projections, SUPARCO has indicated that the first day of Zilhajj 1447 Hijri is expected to fall on May 18, 2026 (Monday). Consequently, Eid-ul-Azha is likely to be observed on May 27, 2026 (Wednesday).

However, SUPARCO emphasized that these estimates are purely based on scientific and astronomical data.

The final announcement regarding the sighting of the Zilhajj moon will be made by Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which will issue an official decision after reviewing verified testimonies from across the country.