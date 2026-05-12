Pakistan need 268 runs to win first Test against Bangladesh

DHAKA – Bangladesh set a target of 268 runs for Pakistan in the final innings of the Dhaka Test, after declaring their second innings at 240 for 9 on the fifth and final day of the match.

Pakistan will need to score 268 runs in a minimum of 75 overs to secure victory in the Test match. Key contributions in Bangladesh’s second innings came from Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 87 runs, and Mominul Haque, who added 56 runs.

Bangladesh resumed their second innings on the final day at 152 for 3. Early in the day, they lost their fourth wicket at 164 when Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 22 runs by Hasan Ali. The fifth wicket fell at 190, with Litton Das scoring 11 runs before being taken by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

In Pakistan’s bowling attack, Nauman Ali and Hasan Ali took three wickets each, while Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two wickets.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh posted 413 all out in their first innings. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 101, Mominul Haque made 91, and Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 71 runs. Pakistan’s bowlers Mohammad Abbas took five wickets, Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up three, while Nauman Ali and Hasan Ali took one wicket each.

Pakistan replied with 386 all out in their first innings, giving Bangladesh a 27-run lead. Azan Awais scored a brilliant 103, Abdullah Shafique made 60, Mohammad Rizwan added 59, and Salman Ali Agha contributed 58 runs. Imam-ul-Haq scored 45, while Shaheen Shah Afridi added 13 runs.

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the bowling attack with five wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam took two wickets each.