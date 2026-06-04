Australia elect to bat first against Pakistan in series-deciding third ODI

LAHORE – Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final One-Day International against Pakistan at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, with the series level and the winner set to claim the trophy.

Australian captain Josh Inglis chose to bat after winning the toss in the decisive encounter. The toss was delayed by 15 minutes due to rain and strong winds in Lahore, taking place at 4:15 p.m. local time, while the match was scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m.

Pakistan named an unchanged playing XI for the crucial clash. Australia, meanwhile, made one change to their lineup, bringing in Cooper Connolly in place of Tanveer Sangha.

Historically, Pakistan have enjoyed success in series-deciding ODIs against Australia. Of the five previous occasions when an ODI series between the two sides went to a deciding final match, Pakistan emerged victorious four times.