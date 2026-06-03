Abrar Ahmed rises to 4th in ICC bowling rankings after massive jump

DUBAI – Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has achieved a significant rise in the latest ICC rankings, moving up seven places to secure the fourth position.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest ODI batter rankings, where New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell retains the top spot. India’s Virat Kohli is placed second, while Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran stands third.

In the ODI batting rankings, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is ranked sixth. Salman Ali Agha dropped five places to 14th, while India’s Shubman Gill holds fifth position.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remains at number one, followed by England’s Jofra Archer in second and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj in third.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has moved up four places to reach 13th position.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Afghanistan’s Azmatullah tops the list, with Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza second and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi third.

Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha dropped one spot to 11th in the all-rounders’ category, while Shadab Khan is ranked 75th.