Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 12 May 2026

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan shows mixed trends, US Dollar (USD) is trading at Rs279 for buying and Rs279.95 for selling, showing stability in the local currency market.

Euro (EUR) stood at Rs327.39 for buying and Rs331.71 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained among the highest-valued currencies at Rs378.55 and Rs383.05, respectively.

UAE Dirham (AED) was recorded at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling. Saudi Riyal (SAR) was available at Rs74.35 and Rs75.05, while the Qatari Riyal (QAR) stood at Rs74.75 for buying and Rs76.75 for selling.

Omani Riyal (OMR) and Bahraini Dinar (BHD) continued to trade at significantly higher levels, with OMR at Rs722.5 (buying) and Rs737.59 (selling), and BHD at Rs731.95 and Rs742.93, respectively. The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained the strongest among listed currencies, trading at Rs880.42 for buying and Rs89.34 for selling.

Among Asian currencies, the Chinese Yuan (CNY) stood at Rs40 for buying and Rs40.65 for selling, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained one of the lowest-valued currencies at Rs1.76 and Rs1.86.