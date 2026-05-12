LESCO starts Power Cuts over one month Overdue Electricity Bills

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) started major crackdown on electricity bill defaulters, triggering large-scale disconnections across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors as the utility pushes hard to meet its recovery targets.

According to official sources, the power supplier began immediately disconnecting electricity connections of consumers who fail to clear their monthly bills by the due date. The operation is being carried out across multiple areas, marking one of the strictest recovery campaigns in recent months, triggering fury among inflation-weary masses who faced cripling inflation.

Authorities issued stern warning to consumers paying bills in instalments, directing them to strictly maintain payment schedules or face immediate suspension of electricity supply.

LESCO even introduced controversial enforcement measure, and if any single member of a household is identified as a defaulter, other electricity connections registered at the same premises may also be disconnected. Officials said this step is aimed at closing loopholes that allowed continued usage despite unpaid dues.

Sources further revealed long-standing issue in several localities where electricity bills had remained unpaid for years, leading to a massive accumulation of arrears. In many cases, consumers allegedly avoided settling old debts by installing new electricity meters while continuing to use electricity without clearing previous outstanding amounts.

Taking strict notice of this practice, LESCO has now ordered that even newly installed connections linked to unresolved arrears will be disconnected. The move significantly tightens enforcement and is expected to impact habitual defaulters who attempted to bypass the system.

Record TAX collection by LESCO and other power companies

Data shared by Ministry of Energy revealed that electricity consumers across Pakistan have paid more than Rs19 trillion in taxes over the past three years. The distribution companies collected Rs5.07 trillion in 2022–23, followed by Rs6.98 trillion in 2023–24, and over Rs7 trillion in the most recent fiscal year, showing rising tax burden on electricity consumers.

Among the major contributors, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) alone collected Rs2.32 trillion in taxes. LESCO accounted for a massive Rs5.32 trillion over three years, placing it among the highest collecting companies in the country.

The combined figures underscore the massive scale of tax collection embedded within electricity billing across the country, raising renewed debate over consumer burden amid ongoing power sector challenges.