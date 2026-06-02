Pakistan likely to increase electricity price for all consumers

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to increase electricity price by Rs1.72 per unit putting an additional burden on masses.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a request for a fuel price adjustment, which will be taken up for hearing by the regulatory authority today.

If approved, the proposed increase will apply to all power distribution companies, including K-Electric, and will impact electricity consumers across the country.

The adjustment is being considered for the month of April, and officials say it could lead to higher electricity bills if implemented.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged further due to delays and rising tensions over a potential US-Iran agreement, impacting global markets.

Brent crude rose to $94.29 per barrel, while US crude (WTI) climbed to $91.41 per barrel. UAE’s Murban crude also jumped to $94.43 per barrel.

Experts warn that oil prices could remain volatile in the coming days. The global price increase is expected to directly affect fuel costs in Pakistan, potentially raising energy expenses for consumers.