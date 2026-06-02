‘You are f**king crazy’: Trump rebukes Netanyahu for Lebanon attacks as Iran talks face pressure

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump hit out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s actions in Lebanon in a phone call, American media reported on Tuesday.

The development comes after Iran threatened to abandon the negotiations with the US over Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

On the call, Trump called Netanyahu “crazy” and accused him of ingratitude, according to Axio. Trump also put the brakes on Israel’s plan to strike Beirut.

Trump also shared a post on Truth Social stating: “I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts —Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!”

According to American media, during the conversation, Trump also expressed dissatisfaction over the large-scale loss of life in the region caused by Israeli operations, while questions were raised about the targeting methods.

The report claimed that Trump, in a strong tone, went so far as to say that such conduct could isolate Israel on the international stage. During the conversation, several emotional exchanges also took place.

On the other hand, sources say that Netanyahu responded in a relatively cautious manner during the discussion and tried to keep the situation under control.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that due to the changing situation in the region, the US leadership is maintaining contacts at various levels regarding a possible ceasefire in Lebanon and military operations, while Trump has already taken a separate stance on stopping operations in Lebanon.