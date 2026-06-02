Weather update today: Met Office forecasts rain in Punjab, parts of country till June 5

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on June 2 and likely to persist till June 5.

Under the influence of this weather system, scattered dust/thunderstorm-rain (with few heavyfalls and hailstorm) is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from 02nd to 05th June with occasional gaps.

It added that scattered rain wind/thunderstorm (with few heavy falls and hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 02nd to 05th June with occasional gaps. Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 04th to 06th June with occasional gaps.

Scattered Rain wind/thunderstorm (with few heavy falls and hailstorm) is also expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu and Kurram from 02nd to 05th June with occasional gaps.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in upper Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Shaheed Benazirabad) on 02nd to 04th June.