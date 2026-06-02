Housemaid dies during abortion after alleged gang rape in Lahore’s Model Town

LAHORE – A domestic worker has died during an abortion procedure after being allegedly gang raped by driver and owner in Model Town area of Lahore.

In a video statement recorded before her death, the woman said she became aware of her pregnancy in November 2025 and informed her parents about it.

Police said a case of alleged gang rape has been registered based on her written and video statements.

Authorities have also added murder charges to the case as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to police, the victim’s father initially refused to allow a post-mortem examination. However, officials stated that the post-mortem was conducted after which further investigation would be expanded based on the findings of the report.