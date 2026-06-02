Lahore issues traffic plan for Pakistan vs Australia ODI match at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE – The Lahore Traffic Police has issued a special traffic advisory plan ahead of the second ODI match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Syed Ali Raza Shirazi said that comprehensive security and traffic arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth flow during the matches.

More than 1,000 traffic wardens, along with additional SPs, DSPs, and inspectors, will perform duties across key routes and alternative roads.

To manage congestion and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, 10 forklifts and 5 breakdown vehicles will also be deployed.

Four designated parking areas have been established to facilitate cricket fans visiting the stadium, allowing easy access to the venue.

Update on Road Closures

The CTO said major roads including Mall Road, Canal Road, Jail Road, and Main Boulevard Gulberg will remain open for traffic.

No road will be completely closed during the matches, although brief stoppages may occur during the movement of teams for security reasons.

He further added that all diversions will be lifted immediately once team movements are completed, ensuring minimal disruption for commuters.