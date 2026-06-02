Islamabad Traffic Update as PTI Protest raises Tensions in twin cities

ISLAMABAD – Residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi can face traffic disruption due to heightened alert after announced protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with authorities deploying heavy police contingents across key locations.

Imran Khan’s party PTI called for protest in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on June 2, prompting increased security at major entry and transit points. A large police presence has been reported at 26 Number (26 No.) Road, while officials confirm that roads remain open for traffic for now. However, disruptions are expected on routes leading to Islamabad, including Motorway M1 and surrounding connecting roads.

وزیراعلیٰ خیبر پختونخوا سہیل آفریدی اراکینِ اسمبلی کے ہمراہ اڈیالہ جیل روانہ ہوں گے، جبکہ اسلام آباد پولیس کی بھاری نفری کے پی ہاؤس کے باہر تعینات کر دی گئی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/hOhAKaRKVc — Sadaf Abbasi (@SadafAbbasiPTI) June 2, 2026

Authorities have warned that movement in and around key arteries may face delays due to security arrangements and crowd control measures.

پاکستان کے حقیقی وزیراعظم عمران خان سے ملاقات کا دن ، بہنوں و پارٹی لیڈرشپ کے اڈیالہ پہنچنے سے پہلے اڈیالہ جیل کی طرف جانے والے راستے بند کرنے شروع کردیئے گئے ہیں۔#چلو_چلو_اڈیالہ_چلو#خان_کے_نام_سے_کانپتی_ٹانگیں pic.twitter.com/buJGvr6RR9 — PTI Faisalabad (@PTIFaisalabadPK) June 2, 2026

A political meeting is underway at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, where CM Sohail Afridi is currently present along with ministers and members of the provincial assembly. Heavy contingents of Islamabad Police have been deployed outside the KP House, with the area placed under high alert.

Reports also indicate that the Chief Minister, along with assembly members, is expected to travel to Adiala Jail for a scheduled meeting with former Prime Minister Imran Khan. His sisters are also present at the KP House, along with senior PTI leadership.

Amid these movements, Islamabad Police further intensified security measures, maintaining strict surveillance around KP House and surrounding areas. Officials say the situation remains fluid, and traffic management plans are being adjusted in real time to respond to potential disruptions.

Authorities continue to monitor developments closely as both political activity and protest-related movements unfold across the capital region.