New 125cc, 250cc bikes from Thailand’s GPX set to enter Pakistan’s 2-wheeler market

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s two-wheeler market is set to welcome new 125, 150 and 250cc high-end rides as Thailand’s GPX prepares to enter through a partnership with Royal Power Pakistan under brand “RoyalGPX.”

As per industry insiders, the plan is to roll out modern 125cc and 250cc bikes in Pakistan in the coming months, offering more feature-loaded options.

Royal Power Pakistan and Thailand’s bike brand GPX join hands to bring brand into Pakistan under new name RoyalGPX. For a market where most riders are used to Honda CD 70-style bikes, this move is aimed at something very different. RoyalGPX is planning to focus on more modern, higher-quality motorcycles when it launches around June 2026.

The lineup is expected to cover few different categories. Smaller 125cc–150cc bikes will likely target city riders who want something more stylish and better equipped than the usual commuter options. 200cc–250cc segment is where things get more interesting, with sporty and café-racer style bikes inspired by GPX’s international models like the Demon and Legend series. There are also plans to introduce electric bikes, which makes sense given rising fuel prices and growing interest in cleaner transport.

GPX itself isn’t a new or unknown name globally. Founded in 2007 in Thailand, the brand has built a solid reputation for bold designs, modern LED lighting, and fully digital displays. In its home market, it has even managed to outperform some big Japanese brands in pre-booking events, which shows there’s real demand for its products.

For Pakistan, this could matter because the mid-range 150cc to 250cc segment hasn’t really seen much fresh competition in a long time. Most options are either older local models or expensive imported bikes, leaving riders with limited choice if they want something more premium.

As fans are curious to know about the prices and exact models, assembly details and the exact models have not been revealed yet.