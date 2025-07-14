Top-Selling Bikes in Pakistan in 2025; full list of all models

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s bike and rickshaw market saw slight recovery last month with industry-wide sales rising by over 50 percent year-on-year, according to the latest report by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

This sharp growth highlights renewed consumer confidence and increasing demand for affordable transportation options amid easing economic pressures.

As Honda holds top spot in two wheeler segment with 115,286 units sold, United Motors remains second. The company recorded staggering 234pc growth, selling 13,608 units compared to just 4,072 last year.

Models Sales Motorcycles Honda 115,286 United 13,608 Suzuki 2,665 Yamaha 554 Road Prince 2,313 Three-Wheelers United 122 Qingqi 1,340 Sazgar 2,435 Road Prince 186

These latest numbers move up amid stabilizing fuel prices, improved financing options, and ongoing government initiatives to support local manufacturing. The surge in electric and petrol-powered two- and three-wheelers also aligns with broader efforts to reduce urban congestion and boost last-mile transport solutions.