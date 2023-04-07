Search

Ruet-e-Hilal announces expected date for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan

Web Desk 10:33 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
Ruet-e-Hilal announces expected date for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council on Friday has announced the expected date of Eidul Fitr in Pakistan.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, secretary general of the council, told media said the premier moon sighting committee will hold meeting on April 20 to sight the crescent of Shawwal. He, however, predicted that the festival is expected to fall on April 22, 2023 (Saturday).

He said the birth of the new moon is likely to take place on April 20 at 9:13 am Pakistani time, adding that there would be thin chances of moon sighting as the age of the crescent on the evening of 29th Ramadan will be less than 10 hours. He said a new moon is visible after at least 19 hours of age at the time of sunset.

He said the weather is expected to be clear in most parts of the country on April 20.

Ramadan 2023: How much fidya you need to pay for skipping a fast?

