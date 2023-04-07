Search

Ramadan 2023: How much fidya you need to pay for skipping a fast?

Web Desk 07:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
LAHORE – Muslims across the globe, including, Pakistan are observing Ramadan with reverence as fasting during this month is an obligation on all able Muslims.

As some of people have to missed fasts during the holy month due to health or other issues, Islam has a compensation system in this regard. They have to pay a certain amount or “Fidya” on skipping a fast to someone else to be fed.

Prominent religious scholar has announced the minimum amount of "Fidya" for a fast for this year and that is Rs320. He said a person who is unable to fast during this month and afterwards should pay Rs9,600 in proportionate to flour price as Fidya for missing all the fasts of Ramadan.

Affluent can pay Rs14,400 for barley, Rs 84,000 for dates, Rs192,000 for raisin first class and Rs144,000 for second-class raisin as compensation, he said.

Similarly, Kaffarah, which is paid for breaking a fast without a valid reason, for 30 fasts in wheat would be Rs19,200, for wheat Rs28,800, for barley, Rs168,000 dates, Rs384,000 raisin first class and Rs2,88,000 for second class raisin.

Kaffarah in wheat would be Rs3,200, barley Rs4,800, dates Rs28,000, raisin Rs64,000 first class and Rs48,000 for second class raisin.

Muslims are obligated to make this mandatory charity tribute during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Mufti Muneeb, the cost for Fitrana is calculated at Rs320 per person based on the market price of 2.25 kg of flour. If a believer wishes to pay fitrana equivalent to the cost of dates and barley, they must do so for a minimum of Rs480 and Rs2,800 per person, respectively.

According to this, a devoted individual who wishes to pay fitrana at the rate of raisins should do so by paying Rs6,400 per head for first-class dates and Rs4,800 per person for second-class dates. Before the Eid prayers, a Muslim who has more food than he needs must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr.

If a person is the primary provider for his family, he should additionally pay Sadqa-e-Fitr for his wife, children, dependent relatives, and slaves.

