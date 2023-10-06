Man imprisoned in Karachi Jail sells artwork for Rs1.3m, sends mother Rs1m for Umrah

A man imprisoned in the Karachi Central Jail for kidnapping for ransom recently sold a piece of art at the Arts Council of Pakistan's Art and Craft Exhibition for Rs1.3 million.
The prisoner, identified as Ijaz, sent his mother Rs1 million from this amount to perform Umrah. He said this earning was the result of his hard work.
His mother expressed happiness at her son's ability to use his hard-earned money to fulfill her desire.
Ijaz also gave Rs300,000 for his sister's forthcoming wedding.
Ijaz was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty in a kidnapping-for-ransom case, according to the acting Prisons IG Muhammad Hassan Sehto. He was imprisoned on December 14, 2013.
His artwork was on display at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi along with the works of other convicts.
