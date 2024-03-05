Ahmadiyya community leader murdered in Bahawalpur

LAHORE – A leader of Ahmadiyya community was gunned down by motorbike-borne assailants in Hasilpur Tehsil of Bahawalpur District on Monday.
Reports in local media said local president of Ahmadiyya community Tahir Iqbal comes under attack in early hours of Monday when he was out on morning walk.
Iqbal, 54, was taking stroll in Chak-84 when two bikers opened multiple gun fire at him, and he died on the spot.
His body was moved to morgue for autopsy while a case was registered against unidentified attackers.
A spokesperson for the minority community decried uptick in attacks and hatred faced by their community. He warned that such hostility could lead to irreversible damage.
The spokesperson also called for swift action to address the issue and demanded that those responsible for such acts be punished as per the book.
Bahawalpur's DPO Abbas Shah, told media that initial probe indicated Tahir Iqbal was murdered due to honor-related enmity. The senior police officer mentioned that the victim was a landlord, and was involved in a relationship with a woman from his locality, which led to threats from the woman's family in the past.
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
