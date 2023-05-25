Pakistani 'Ibn Battuta' Khalid Rahmat completes 100 countries visit

t

NEW YORK - A Pakistani “Ibn Battuta" Chaudhry Khalid Rehmat, who has travelled to 100 countries of the world, is investing his money in tourism instead of buying real estate. Chaudhry Khalid Rahmat has visited 100 countries of the world.

He returned to New York last week after completing a two-week visit to Japan, which was his 100th country.

Khalid Rehmat is a retired Chartered Public Accountant (CPA) by profession. He said during a special interview with "Daily Pakistan" that “he has so far visited 100 countries including the whole of Europe, the Middle East, North, and South America for tourism.

Last year, he went on a two-week visit to explore the beauty of the six states that were getting independence from Russia. And recently he returned after spending two weeks in Japan. He found Japan to be the most beautiful country in all aspects.

Chaudhry Khalid Rehmat said that "he will continue his tourism journey after completing 100 countries. This hobby has now become his passion, which he cannot leave now.” He further said that people build and buy properties but Instead of buying real estate, he spends his money and time on his hobby of tourism.”

In response to a question, he said that “he had taken photos along with travelling notes while travelling to each country. He will write a book soon. In response to the question that why he spent so much money and time on travelling to so many countries? He replied that “other People also ask the same question. I think everyone has their preferences in life. After retirement and children's responsibilities, he took the path of world tourism.

The culture of different countries, their customs, and traditions, and Studying and observing history is his favourite subject. He likes to travel.” Khalid Rehmat said that “while being a student of world history, exploring the beauty and nature of the world has been his hobby. Observing the culture, food, museums and other major tourist places of each country is his special hobby. His wife, who is a nurse in New York, often accompanies him during the tour of the countries.”

He has a Singh friend in New York who for the last 40 years, who have been accompanying him during his travels to many countries. In some countries, they went together along with both families.” Khalid Rehmat added.

Chaudhry Khalid Rehmat was born in Fatehpur village in District Gujrat, Pakistan. Later, his family moved to Mehmanda, a village adjacent to Gujrat City. He passed the matriculation examination in 1973 from Government Zamindar High School, Gujrat. Then in 1977, he passed his B.Sc from Government Zamindar College Gujrat. Later, in 1979, he went to Germany for employment. Then in 1982, he came to the USA. And for the last 40 years, he has been living in New York City, USA.