Search

Pakistan

Pakistani 'Ibn Battuta' Khalid Rahmat completes 100 countries visit

Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry 09:28 PM | 25 May, 2023
Pakistani 'Ibn Battuta' Khalid Rahmat completes 100 countries visit

t

NEW YORK -  A Pakistani “Ibn Battuta" Chaudhry Khalid Rehmat, who has travelled to 100 countries of the world, is investing his money in tourism instead of buying real estate. Chaudhry Khalid Rahmat has visited 100 countries of the world.

He returned to New York last week after completing a two-week visit to Japan, which was his 100th country. 

Khalid Rehmat is a retired Chartered Public Accountant (CPA) by profession. He said during a special interview with "Daily Pakistan" that “he has so far visited 100 countries including the whole of Europe, the Middle East, North, and South America for tourism.

Last year, he went on a two-week visit to explore the beauty of the six states that were getting independence from Russia. And recently he returned after spending two weeks in Japan. He found Japan to be the most beautiful country in all aspects.

 

Chaudhry Khalid Rehmat said that "he will continue his tourism journey after completing 100 countries. This hobby has now become his passion, which he cannot leave now.” He further said that people build and buy properties but Instead of buying real estate, he spends his money and time on his hobby of tourism.”

In response to a question, he said that “he had taken photos along with travelling notes while travelling to each country. He will write a book soon. In response to the question that why he spent so much money and time on travelling to so many countries? He replied that “other People also ask the same question. I think everyone has their preferences in life. After retirement and children's responsibilities, he took the path of world tourism. 

The culture of different countries, their customs, and traditions, and Studying and observing history is his favourite subject. He likes to travel.” Khalid Rehmat said that “while being a student of world history, exploring the beauty and nature of the world has been his hobby. Observing the culture, food, museums and other major tourist places of each country is his special hobby. His wife, who is a nurse in New York, often accompanies him during the tour of the countries.” 

He has a Singh friend in New York who for the last 40 years, who have been accompanying him during his travels to many countries. In some countries, they went together along with both families.” Khalid Rehmat added.

Chaudhry Khalid Rehmat was born in Fatehpur village in District Gujrat, Pakistan. Later, his family moved to Mehmanda, a village adjacent to Gujrat City. He passed the matriculation examination in 1973 from Government Zamindar High School, Gujrat. Then in 1977, he passed his B.Sc from Government Zamindar College Gujrat. Later, in 1979, he went to Germany for employment. Then in 1982, he came to the USA. And for the last 40 years, he has been living in New York City, USA.

Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry
Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry

Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry is a journalist and blogger based in New York. He works for Daily Pakistan as United Nations/New York Bureau Chief. He can be reached at: tmsanaun@yahoo.com.

Pakistan

Pakistan lauds G20 countries for skipping India-hosted moot in occupied Kashmir

03:19 PM | 25 May, 2023

Pakistani journalist Sami Ibrahim arrested amid crackdown

10:05 AM | 25 May, 2023

Pakistani climber rescued from Mount Everest in Nepal

06:00 PM | 24 May, 2023

Pakistani govt mulling options to ban PTI, confirms Defence Minister

01:14 PM | 24 May, 2023

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar and other Pakistani cities

10:54 AM | 22 May, 2023

First Hajj flight carrying 316 Pakistani pilgrims lands in Madinah Munawara

08:07 AM | 22 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani 'Ibn Battuta' Khalid Rahmat completes 100 countries visit

09:28 PM | 25 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th May 2023 

09:03 AM | 25 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee gains ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.

On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.

As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-25-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 25, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Karachi PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Islamabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Peshawar PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Quetta PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sialkot PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Attock PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujranwala PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Jehlum PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Multan PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Bahawalpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujrat PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nawabshah PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Chakwal PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Hyderabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nowshehra PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sargodha PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Faisalabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Mirpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: