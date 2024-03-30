Class 9 Mathematics Guess Papers 2024, Lahore other Punjab boards

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)