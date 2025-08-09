Man kills daughter, three grandchildren over land dispute in Multan

MULTAN – A man murdered his daughter and her three young children over a dispute involving land and family relationships.

The incident occurred in the Basti Malook area of Multan. According to police officials, the suspect, a resident of the locality, killed his daughter along with her three children — all under the age of three. The youngest victim was just two months old.

Initial investigations suggest that the motive behind the tragic act was a conflict over property and strained family ties.

Law enforcement authorities acted swiftly, registering a case and arresting the accused shortly after the incident.

Police have confirmed that further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to ensure justice for the victims.

In Pakistan, disputes over inheritance land often lead to serious challenges for women. Despite having legal rights under Islamic and constitutional law, many women are denied their rightful share.

Cultural norms and patriarchal traditions play a major role in depriving them of property, especially in rural areas.

When women demand their inheritance, they often face intense pressure, emotional abuse, and even physical violence from male relatives. In some cases, women are threatened, disowned, or attacked to silence their claims.