Hunza flash floods wash way parts of Karakoram Highway (VIDEO)

GILGIT BALTISTAN — Glacier melting in Gilgit-Baltistan region caused Hunza River to swell, leading to severe flash floods that damaged Karakoram Highway near Morkhun.

These floods washed away parts of this critical route, cutting off road access between Pakistan and China by road.

Authorities closed kkh to all traffic as efforts to assess and repair the damage are underway. The sudden rise in water levels was further exacerbated by heavy overnight rainfall in nearby areas such as Nizampur, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, and Cherat, triggering additional flash floods.

Several villages in Gojal have been isolated due to flooding that has blocked main access routes. Hundreds of vehicles remain stranded on both sides of the highway, prompting officials to urge residents to take necessary precautions.

In a recent rescue operation, eight people trapped by floodwaters in the Khwar area were successfully saved. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they coordinate relief efforts and work to restore connectivity on the vital highway.

The disaster shows growing challenges posed by climate change and glacier melting in the region, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness and infrastructure resilience.