Pm Shehbaz Announces Rs4b For Infrastructure Restoration In Flood Hit Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs4 billion in funds for the restoration of infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He attended a ceremony in Gilgit to distribute relief cheques to those affected by recent heavy rains and floods.

During his address, PM Shehbaz expressed heartfelt sympathy with the victims, stating that the federal and GB governments would work together to combat natural disasters. He directed the Minister for Communications to take immediate steps for rebuilding infrastructure and urged all relevant departments to coordinate their efforts.

The prime minister said that Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by climate change, with cloudbursts leading to heavy rains and flash floods. He offered prayers for those who lost their lives and wished recovery for the injured.

He added that he came to Gilgit with cabinet members to show solidarity with the affected people, noting the severe loss of life and property. He emphasized the urgent need for an advanced warning system to deal with such disasters in the future.

Shehbaz Sharif announced he would visit Gilgit again by the end of August and said, “I will keep coming back until you are resettled in your homes.” He shared that a 100-megawatt solar system project will be completed in the current fiscal year.

He also announced the foundation of a Danish School during his next visit and said another will be established in Skardu. “Investing in the youth is investing in the future,” he remarked.

CM and ministers appreciate PM’s commitment

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, speaking at the event, said that PM Shehbaz understands the pain of the people of GB. He stressed that infrastructure development is essential to boost tourism in the region.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam also expressed sympathy with the victims and praised PM Shehbaz’s commitment to public service, saying, “The Prime Minister has never left the people alone in difficult times.”

Earlier, PM Shehbaz participated in a briefing on the flood situation and said he had come to assess the damage caused by floods and cloudbursts in Gilgit. He lamented the human and financial losses and affirmed that federal institutions were in close coordination with the GB government.

He reiterated that although Pakistan contributes very little to global carbon emissions, it ranks among the 10 countries most affected by climate change. The Prime Minister recalled the 2022 floods as another example of this growing threat and said that the impacts are visible in GB, Azad Kashmir, and other provinces.

PM Shehbaz said the Ministry of Climate Change has been directed to take immediate steps to face these challenges. He praised NDMA for its commendable work and promised that both the solar park and the Danish School projects will be personally supervised for swift completion.

During his one-day visit to Gilgit, PM Shehbaz also met the Governor and Chief Minister of GB, where he was briefed on flood damages, development projects, and the region’s security situation.