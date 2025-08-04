Realme teams up with Aston Martin F1 to launch GT 7 Dream Edition in Pakistan on August 8

realme has officially announced a groundbreaking three-year strategic partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, marking a major milestone for both brands. As part of this global collaboration, realme is introducing the realme GT 7 Dream Edition, a premium co-branded smartphone that will also be launched in Pakistan on August 8, making it Aston Martin’s first-ever co-branded smartphone to debut in the country.

Pre-orders for the realme GT 7 Dream Edition will go live on Daraz starting August 8, giving fans an early chance to secure the device online.

Sky Li, CEO of realme global, stated, “Collaborating with a legendary racing team like Aston Martin Aramco is a crucial step for us to push the boundaries of innovation. Only our most perfect products get the ‘scarab wings’ and take flight, so we are excited to use our new platform with the team to continue to bring stand-out designs and premium craftsmanship to users across the globe.”

Ethan Yin, CEO of realme Pakistan, shared, “We are proud to bring the GT 7 Dream Edition to our passionate fan base in Pakistan. The Aston Martin partnership reflects realme’s commitment to offering high-performance and stylish devices that inspire the youth. This launch is a celebration of speed, innovation, and design values deeply admired by our Pakistani consumers.”

Matt Chapman, Head of Licensing and Merchandise at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team, commented, “It’s a pleasure to welcome realme to the team, with the launch of our first-ever co-branded phone. The GT 7 Dream Edition combines high performance with innovative design, and we look forward to working together on the collaboration of future models.”

As one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brands, realme continues to provide youth-centric innovation across key markets, including Pakistan. The new partnership with Aston Martin, a brand globally admired for its precision engineering, iconic design, and racing excellence, further elevates realme’s position as a leader in cutting-edge mobile technology.

realme GT 7 Dream Edition will officially launch in Pakistan on August 8, featuring realme’s flagship-level performance, paired with the iconic Aston Martin Green finish and a custom dual-wing design inspired by Formula One aesthetics. As part of the long-term collaboration, both companies will co-develop two models annually, promising a continuous stream of excitement for fans around the world and in Pakistan.