Lahore Weather Update: City braces for more rains this week after Sunday Downpour

LAHORE – Last Ashra of Ramadan witnessed a refreshing spell of rain which swept across Lahore early Sunday morning shortly after Sehri, bringing relief and a noticeable drop in temperature.
Several neighborhoods witnessed light to moderate showers, including Ferozepur Road, Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Mozang, Sabzazar, Awan Town and areas around Karim Block, turning the city’s atmosphere cool and pleasant.
Lahore Weather Update
The minimum temperature will remain around 14°C. A light breeze will continue to blow across the city at a speed of about 5 kilometers per hour, while humidity levels are likely to stay over 50 percent.
Lahore Rains
|Day
|Condition
|High
|Low
|Sunday
|Light Rain
|26°C
|14°C
|Monday
|Heavy Rain / Showers
|23°C
|13°C
|Tuesday
|Cloudy
|26°C
|14°C
|Wednesday
|Light Rain
|22°C
|16°C
|Thursday
|Cloudy
|23°C
|14°C
|Friday
|Cloudy
|24°C
|13°C
|Saturday
|Partly Sunny
|26°C
|14°C
|Sunday
|Partly Sunny
|26°C
|16°C
PMD forecasts rains in Lahore, Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan