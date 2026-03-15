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Lahore Weather Update: City braces for more rains this week after Sunday Downpour

By News Desk
11:36 am | Mar 15, 2026

LAHORE – Last Ashra of Ramadan witnessed a refreshing spell of rain which swept across Lahore early Sunday morning shortly after Sehri, bringing relief and a noticeable drop in temperature.

Several neighborhoods witnessed light to moderate showers, including Ferozepur Road, Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Mozang, Sabzazar, Awan Town and areas around Karim Block, turning the city’s atmosphere cool and pleasant.

Lahore Weather Update

The minimum temperature will remain around 14°C. A light breeze will continue to blow across the city at a speed of about 5 kilometers per hour, while humidity levels are likely to stay over 50 percent.

Lahore Rains

Day Condition High Low
Sunday Light Rain 26°C 14°C
Monday Heavy Rain / Showers 23°C 13°C
Tuesday Cloudy 26°C 14°C
Wednesday Light Rain 22°C 16°C
Thursday Cloudy 23°C 14°C
Friday Cloudy 24°C 13°C
Saturday Partly Sunny 26°C 14°C
Sunday Partly Sunny 26°C 16°C

PMD forecasts rains in Lahore, Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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