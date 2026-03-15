Sindh declares March 23 Public Holiday for Pakistan Day

KARACHI – Sindh government declared March 23 full public holiday across the province in celebration of Pakistan Day. According to official notifications, all government offices, educational institutions, and state departments will remain closed, giving citizens a day to join in nationwide celebrations.

Pakistan Day, observed every year on March 23, marks historic day in 1940 when Lahore Resolution was passed, laying the foundation for the creation of Pakistan. Across the country, a series of official ceremonies and public events are planned to commemorate this historic milestone.

The federal government also planned four-day holiday for Eid ul-Fitr, with government offices expected to remain closed from March 20 to March 23 (Friday to Monday). Eid ul-Fitr is expected to fall on March 21, although the final date will be confirmed by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Citizens could enjoy a four-day break filled with festivities, celebrations, and patriotic events, making March 2026 a month to remember.