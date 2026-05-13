Heavy rain, hailstorm hit Lahore

LAHORE – Heavy rain and hailstorm accompanied by thunder and lightning hit several areas of Lahore after dark clouds suddenly covered the city, bringing relief from the intense heat.

Areas including Mall Road, Jail Road, and Gulberg received heavy rainfall along with strong winds, making the weather pleasant.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather system responsible for the rain is weak and the clouds are expected to clear soon, after which hot weather conditions are likely to return.

On the instructions of the Managing Director of WASA, operational staff have been directed to remain in the field to ensure timely drainage of rainwater.