Pakistani govt collects over Rs1,200 Billion in Petroleum Levy in Last 9 months

ISLAMABAD – Petroleum levy collections climbed past Rs1.2 trillion, marking one of highest levels on record. What was once steady revenue stream has now grown into a rapidly expanding source of government income, driven by consistent increases across successive fiscal years.

As Petrol Prices of Rs415 per litre triggered widespread concern, it has been revealed that the public is now facing the highest petroleum levy burden in the country’s history, with record-breaking collections reported in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Data shared from Federal Ministry of Finance, from July 2025 to March 2026, petroleum levy collection soared to an unprecedented 1,205 billion and 18 crore rupees, marking the highest-ever collection in any nine-month period of a fiscal year.

The figures show staggering year-on-year jump of 371 billion and 33 crore rupees, compared to 833 billion and 85 crore rupees collected during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In another major revelation, Ministry of Finance confirmed that an additional R37 billion and 27 crore were collected under the carbon levy during the first nine months alone, further adding to the overall burden.

Officials said the total petroleum levy target for the fiscal year 2025–26 has been set at 1,468 billion and 39 crore 50 lakh rupees, indicating even higher expected collections in the remaining months.

Previous years taxes