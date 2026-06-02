Lahore braces for new weather system as PDMA warns of rain, storms in Punjab

ISLAMABAD – Lahore and several parts of Punjab are preparing for spell of unsettled weather as authorities warn of rain, strong winds, and possible thunderstorms over the coming days.

A weather disturbance is set to hit Punjab as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued region-wide alert forecasting rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, and in some areas even possible hailstorms from today until June 5.

Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhang, and surrounding regions will witness intermittent rain showers accompanied by gusty winds and thunder are likely to occur.

PDMA DG directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to ensure advance emergency preparedness, warning that all relevant departments must remain on high alert to deal with any potential disruption.

Authorities have also issued strong public safety advisories, urging citizens to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms and lightning activity and to stay in safe indoor locations. Officials stressed that precaution during severe weather is critical to avoid accidents and emergencies.

Farmers across the province have also been advised to take urgent preventive measures to protect crops and agricultural operations from possible damage due to rain and wind activity.

Tourists planning travel to northern regions have been cautioned to remain vigilant and continuously monitor weather updates before and during their journeys. PDMA also made its emergency helpline 1129 available for citizens needing assistance during any weather-related emergency.

With stormy conditions expected to persist over the coming days, authorities are urging residents across Punjab to stay alert as the province prepares for a spell of unsettled and potentially hazardous weather.