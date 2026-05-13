Pakistan players drop in new ICC Test rankings

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest Test rankings, with several Pakistani players slipping down the standings.

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel dropped six places and is now ranked 15th after previously being part of the top 10.

Among bowlers, Noman Ali — the only Pakistani bowler in the top 10 — fell three spots to fifth position.

In the batting rankings, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Travis Head, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson continue to occupy the top five spots respectively.

Mohammad Rizwan is ranked 21st, while Babar Azam slipped one place to 23rd. Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood dropped six places to 46th.

In the bowling rankings, Ravichandran Ashwin retained the No.1 spot, while Mitchell Starc, Matt Henry and Pat Cummins each moved up one position to second, third and fourth respectively.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi retained his 24th position, while Mohammad Abbas remained at 28th in the latest ICC Test rankings.