Supreme Court throws out Zahir Jaffer’s review petition in Noor Mukadam Murder Case

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan disposed of review petition filed by Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case, bringing another stage of legal proceedings in the high-profile case to a close.

Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman, was killed in July 2021 at a residence in Islamabad owned by Zahir Jaffer. Investigators concluded that she was subjected to severe violence before her death, a case that drew nationwide attention and widespread public outrage.

Zahir Jaffer was sentenced to death by a trial court, and the Islamabad High Court later upheld the conviction. He subsequently approached the Supreme Court, seeking a review of the verdict.

During the hearing, his defence counsel argued that he was suffering from serious mental health conditions at the time of the incident. It was claimed that he had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was in a severely disturbed psychological state during the crime. The defence further suggested that he experienced delusional thinking at the time of the incident.

The defence also argued that he was not given full and effective legal representation during earlier stages of the case and requested that the court commute his death sentence to life imprisonment.

To support these claims, the legal team presented medical documents, including a 2015 report from a London-based doctor referring to substance abuse and mental health concerns, along with a 2022 medical letter. These records had not been produced during the trial or the initial appeal.

After hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court disposed of the review petition, effectively concluding this round of legal challenge in the case.