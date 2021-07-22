Suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case ‘was in senses at time of arrest’, remanded in custody

07:44 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case ‘was in senses at time of arrest’, remanded in custody
Share

ISLAMABAD – Police said on Thursday that the suspect, who allegedly murdered the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was completely in his senses when he was arrested from the murder scene.

Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday earlier this week.

While responding to questions about rumoured drug addiction history of the suspect, SSP Ata ur Rehman said that Zahir, who is son of a leading businessman was completely sound and in his senses when he was arrested.

As per the initial probe, the suspect was also in his senses when he allegedly killed the 27-year-old girl.

He revealed that the suspect was tied with ropes and beaten by some people after he attacked them following the muder of Noor.

Earlier, police had said she was “slaughtered” after being shot at.

But SSP Rehman said that a bullet was stuck in the pistol recovered from the residence during the raid. He added that some bullets and sharp sickle were also seized.

Rehman said the servants present in the house at the time of the murder had also been included in the investigation.

He revealed that a local resident had informed the police about the incident.

He revealed that the inspector general of police had visited the victim's family and the crime scene, adding that a special team has been formed to probe the.

Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday sent the prime accused in killing of a former Pakistani diplomat in Islamabad on three day remand in police custody.

Earlier today, the police had produced the accused, named Zahir Jaffar, before a duty magistrate and sought his physical remand.

Noor Mukadam: FM Qureshi expresses deep grief ... 09:38 AM | 22 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed his deep grief over the killing of ...

More From This Category
Gilgit-Baltistan CM orders relief steps for ...
06:49 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Eight arrested for shooting runaway bull in ...
03:13 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Chinese envoy expresses satisfaction over probe ...
01:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Nation celebrates second day of Eidul-Adha with ...
01:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Pakistan laments the loss of lives in China floods
11:00 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
Noor Mukadam: FM Qureshi expresses deep grief ...
09:38 AM | 22 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's why Saba Qamar is not getting married
05:31 PM | 22 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr