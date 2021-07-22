Twitter reacts to Gharidah Farooqi’s remarks about animal sacrifice on Eidul al-Adha

KARACHI – Pakistan's celebrated journalist and primetime host Gharidah Farooqi Thursday irked netizens after she shared a controversial tweet about the sacrifice of animals on Eid al-Adha.

As the country is celebrating the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, with religious zeal and fervor, the G for Garida anchor like all celebrities shared a tweet but her post draws huge backlash and is currently trending on Twitter.

Gharida in her post wrote, “Spare an animal’s life if you can. Embrace the philosophy behind the incident and the divine message, in your life Folded hands. This day is not to mark meat eating”.

Soon after the tweet of the Pakistani journo, a large number of social media users re-tweeted her post and asked her to quit eating fast food as the big food chains also slaughter flocks of animals each day.

As some slammed her for eating fast food and steaks in the past, others roasted her by sharing her old pictures in which the senior journalist can be seen enjoying steaks, Biryani, and Nihari. Netizens also lambasted her for using leather purses and shoes which are also made from the skins of various animals.

Check all the reactions here:

About 1 billion animals are killed each year by #KFC, #McDonalds, Burger King etc to feed the rich, make money and no one bats an eye.



During #Eid, Muslims #Sacrifice them to feed the poor for and everyone losses his minds.#eiduladha2021



Proud to be a #Muslim ✌❤ — PTI lover (@_pti_lover) July 22, 2021

Steak tou sirf LAHORE main achi milti hai na? Ya kisi khaas company main Nihari payee khaati hain aap? pic.twitter.com/uhXInIGOgd — Hina Safdar (@hinasafi) July 21, 2021

یہ غریدہ فاروقی اس نے بیگ ہمیشہ پیور لیدر کا ہی لیا ہو گا اور جوتا بھی یقیناً لیدر کا ہی پہنتی ہو گی یا پھر خواہش تو ضرور ہو گی، سردیوں میں لیدر جیکٹ اور فر والا کوٹ بھی پسند ہو گا بس اگر نہیں پسند تو سنتِ ابراہیمی نہیں پسند. — ندیّا اطہر (@naddiyyaathar) July 21, 2021

Nihari khalein pic.twitter.com/TZrMWNwDVj — Lame Brown Dude (@AliSufianWasif) July 21, 2021

Is this you?

Nihari and Biryani lover 😂🖐🏻 pic.twitter.com/hqJ3fKtXFh — Mian Sb 🍂 (@AdilJamalArain) July 21, 2021