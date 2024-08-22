‘Buna-Raast project’: Major remittance facility launched for overseas Pakistanis in Arab countries

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched Buna-Raast connectivity project that aims at helping overseas Pakistanis in the Arab world to quickly send their money back home.
Under the project, Pakistan's digital payment system, Raast, will be linked to Buna, which is established under the Arab Monetary Fund.
Speaking on the occasion, the premier said it is Pakistan's first cross border real time payment system that will make remittances more affordable and accessible.
He said the project will further strengthen historic relations between Pakistan and the Arab World in a modern digital way.
Referring to the economic challenges, PM Shehbaz said he will soon unveil a five year home grown economic program. He said discussions have been held with stakeholders on it over the last many months. He said the five-year plan aims at uplifting the national economy and various sectors including agriculture and IT.
In his remarks on the occasion, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed satisfaction that macro-economic stability is taking roots in Pakistan. He said the investor confidence is also coming back to the country.
Aurangzeb said remittances are a lifeline for Pakistan and the country received remittances of $3 billion in the month of July this year. He hoped that Buna-Raast initiative will further enhance remittances, state broadcaster reported.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
