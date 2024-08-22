Search

Brazil imposes entry restrictions on some Asian countries: Read details here

BRASILIA - The government of Brazil is imposing strict restrictions on travelers from Asian countries as the country tries to enforce immigration rules.

The country's Justice Ministry is tightening the screws against those Asian migrants using the country as transit to North America, starting next Monday. 

The new rules would affect those from Asian countries who need visas to stay in Brazil as those from visa-exempt countries or the US and many European citizens would not have any impact.

The changes come as Federal Police investigations imply a growing trend of migrants who use stopovers in São Paulo’s international airport and instead of moving on,  settle in Brazil to launch their journey northwards.

In this regard, a whopping 70% of the asylum requests at the airport are from Indian, Nepalese, or Vietnamese nationals.

As part of the fresh regulations, from next week, travelers without visas must either continue their journey immediately or head back home.

Federal police have reported a surge in chaos at Guarulhos airport, São Paulo’s bustling hub. as experts believe many use the route from São Paulo to Acre, then cross into Peru to make their way to Central America and eventually the US.

Investigations have also unearthed that some migrants are trekking through the Amazon, including some from Vietnam and India, who are now returning to Acre state due to changing US border policies.

For now, Brazil’s Justice Ministry says the new restrictions won't affect the nearly 500 migrants already camping out at São Paulo’s international airport.

Brazilian government’s crackdown follows discussions with US diplomats about the rising tide of Asian and undocumented migrants and concerns have also been raised about child trafficking and drug smuggling.

As far as the statistics are concerned, so far this year, Brazil’s federal police have received over 9,000 asylum requests—double the total for all of last year and the highest in over a decade though only a few hundred are seeking to stay in Brazil.

Like other countries, Brazil is also tackling the issue of immigrants and the issues related to the surge of entrants who could also possibly pose a security threat to the country.

