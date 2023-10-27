Valid visa to replace CNIC as entry requirement at Chaman border: Details inside

QUETTA - Corps Commander Balochistan, Asif Ghafoor, has announced a significant policy shift at the Chaman border, stating that valid visas will now be the exclusive requirement for border crossings.

This marks a departure from the previous practice of accepting CNICs for border movement, making it difficult for those previously crossing the border without much hassle.

The Corps Commander along with high-ranking officials including the IGP police, IG FC, DG FIA, and DG NADRA, visited Chaman for a tribal Jirga and during the huddle, Ghafoor emphasized the necessity for stricter border controls, drawing a parallel with international travel norms, such as requiring a passport for pilgrimage to the 'Khana Kaa’ba'.

The Jirga brought together various stakeholders including political party representatives, tribal elders, Chamber of Commerce members, and local officials, and concerns were raised during the gathering regarding the new passport requirement.

The participants also discussed the requirement of visas and its impact on the livelihoods of local residents heavily reliant on border trade, Express Tribune reported.

The decision coincides with the government's deadline of November 1st given to illegal immigrants to leave the country or else face deportation.

The interior minister, in a press conference, also revealed that holding centres would be set up for foreign nationals prior to their deportation wherein they would be kept with respect and honour.

The government has directed the concerned authorities to form a record of Afghans living without permits and to chalk out a transportation plan to shift them to the Afghan border.

UN data suggest that over 13 lac Afghans are registered refugees and less than a million more have legal status to remain in the country.

Amid the crackdown, hundreds of Afghans have been arrested in country’s largest city Karachi while scores were held in other cities.

Sarfraz Bugti said the aim of these initiatives was to bring our own house in order and those who secure visas legally would not be impacted at all.

'We are not focusing on immigrants from Afghanistan only as our focus is on all illegal immigrants,' clarified the minister.