Africa goes travel friendly as Ghana signs visa-free agreement with this country

Web Desk
12:52 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
Africa goes travel friendly as Ghana signs visa-free agreement with this country

ACCRA - In a move aimed at fostering closer ties and enhancing travel opportunities, the governments of Ghana and The Bahamas have inked a visa waiver agreement.

The development comes just a year after the two nations pledged to deepen cooperation by introducing a visa-free regime for passport holders.

The agreement, signed last month, is poised to streamline travel and stimulate tourism by eliminating entry barriers for Ghanaians visiting The Bahamas and vice versa. Notably, the visa waiver will extend to holders of diplomatic, official, and ordinary passports from both countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, tourists and visitors traveling between Ghana and The Bahamas will no longer be required to obtain visas upon entry. This move is expected to facilitate smoother travel experiences and promote cultural exchange between the two nations thereby increasing people-to-people contact.

The government of The Bahamas has issued a circular to relevant stakeholders, formally announcing the conclusion of the visa waiver agreement with Ghana. The circular, referencing a communication from the Embassy of The Bahamas dated January 31, 2024, underscores the aim of the waiver to mitigate challenges and inconveniences faced by travelers between the two countries.

With the implementation of the visa waiver, diplomatic service and ordinary passport holders are now granted unrestricted access to Ghana and The Bahamas, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations and paving the way for increased travel and engagement between the two nations.

It is to be mentioned that the continent of Africa is opening up to the outside world and is introducing pro-travel policies with each passing day. Recently, the government of Kenya announced that all foreign nationals may enter Kenya visa-free.

