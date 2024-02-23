Africa goes travel friendly as Ghana signs visa-free agreement with this country

ACCRA - In a move aimed at fostering closer ties and enhancing travel opportunities, the governments of Ghana and The Bahamas have inked a visa waiver agreement.
The development comes just a year after the two nations pledged to deepen cooperation by introducing a visa-free regime for passport holders.
The agreement, signed last month, is poised to streamline travel and stimulate tourism by eliminating entry barriers for Ghanaians visiting The Bahamas and vice versa. Notably, the visa waiver will extend to holders of diplomatic, official, and ordinary passports from both countries.
Under the terms of the agreement, tourists and visitors traveling between Ghana and The Bahamas will no longer be required to obtain visas upon entry. This move is expected to facilitate smoother travel experiences and promote cultural exchange between the two nations thereby increasing people-to-people contact.
The government of The Bahamas has issued a circular to relevant stakeholders, formally announcing the conclusion of the visa waiver agreement with Ghana. The circular, referencing a communication from the Embassy of The Bahamas dated January 31, 2024, underscores the aim of the waiver to mitigate challenges and inconveniences faced by travelers between the two countries.
With the implementation of the visa waiver, diplomatic service and ordinary passport holders are now granted unrestricted access to Ghana and The Bahamas, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations and paving the way for increased travel and engagement between the two nations.
It is to be mentioned that the continent of Africa is opening up to the outside world and is introducing pro-travel policies with each passing day. Recently, the government of Kenya announced that all foreign nationals may enter Kenya visa-free.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.60
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.