This country is closing duty-free stores at airports

BANGKOK - The government of Thailand has decided to shut down duty-free stores in arrival areas of major airports

The move has been designed to redirect tourist spending to local destinations though there are other pro-passenger motives behind the decision.

Interestingly, the decision has been agreed upon by three concession holders operating 16 stores across eight airports.

The affected airports include Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Rayong, Samui, and Krabi. While a specific implementation date has yet to be announced, the change is expected to significantly impact the country's tourism industry.

As far as the statistics are concerned, last year, duty-free sales at international airports totaled a staggering THB 3 billion (approximately USD 82.9 million). By redirecting spending to local businesses, the government anticipates an increase of THB 570 per person, per trip as well as utilization of space for tourists.

To elevate the country's aviation infrastructure, Airports of Thailand (AOT) is repurposing vast areas previously dedicated to duty-free shopping and government agencies to optimize airport facilities and alleviate congestion.

Specifically, Suvarnabhumi Airport will witness a significant transformation, with 1,400 square meters of reclaimed space earmarked for upgraded passenger amenities. Similarly, Phuket International Airport will utilize 491 square meters to enhance its facilities and streamline operations.

Thailand has set an ambitious goal of welcoming over 36 million foreign visitors in 2024 and the country is inking visa-free agreements with other nations to woo more and more visitors.