This country is closing duty-free stores at airports

BANGKOK - The government of Thailand has decided to shut down duty-free stores in arrival areas of major airports
The move has been designed to redirect tourist spending to local destinations though there are other pro-passenger motives behind the decision.
Interestingly, the decision has been agreed upon by three concession holders operating 16 stores across eight airports.
The affected airports include Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Rayong, Samui, and Krabi. While a specific implementation date has yet to be announced, the change is expected to significantly impact the country's tourism industry.
As far as the statistics are concerned, last year, duty-free sales at international airports totaled a staggering THB 3 billion (approximately USD 82.9 million). By redirecting spending to local businesses, the government anticipates an increase of THB 570 per person, per trip as well as utilization of space for tourists.
To elevate the country's aviation infrastructure, Airports of Thailand (AOT) is repurposing vast areas previously dedicated to duty-free shopping and government agencies to optimize airport facilities and alleviate congestion.
Specifically, Suvarnabhumi Airport will witness a significant transformation, with 1,400 square meters of reclaimed space earmarked for upgraded passenger amenities. Similarly, Phuket International Airport will utilize 491 square meters to enhance its facilities and streamline operations.
Thailand has set an ambitious goal of welcoming over 36 million foreign visitors in 2024 and the country is inking visa-free agreements with other nations to woo more and more visitors.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
