Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan; check latest rates 

05:12 PM | 9 Jul, 2024
Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan; check latest rates 
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered slight decline in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing global prices on Tuesday. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs100 to reach Rs245,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs86 to settle at Rs210,048.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity plunged by $14 to reach $2,362 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola and Rs2,486.28 per 10-gram in local market. 

A day earlier, the price of per tola of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs245,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs246,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,113 to Rs.210,134 from Rs. 211,247 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.192,622 from Rs. 193,644, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association had reported.

