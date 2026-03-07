Schools in Pakistan to remain closed on 21st Ramadan for Youm-e-Ali processions

KARACHI – An offical holiday has been declared in institutions on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali as government is chalking out stern measures.

Schools and colleges across Sindh will remain closed on 21st Ramadan in observance of Youm-e-Ali, and an official notification has been issued.

Educational institutions in Sindh will resume regular academic activities on March 12 as per the usual schedule.

Special security arrangements are usually put in place during Youm-e-Ali observances to ensure public safety and smooth conduct of religious gatherings and processions.

Authorities deploy additional police and security personnel, use surveillance measures, and set up entry checkpoints with metal detectors to monitor crowds. Traffic plans and alternative routes are arranged to reduce congestion, while emergency medical and rescue services remain on standby.