Search

Business

Tax on prize bond winning amount increased after Budget 2024-25

06:45 PM | 4 Jul, 2024
Tax on prize bond winning amount increased after Budget 2024-25
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased withholding tax on winning amount of prize bonds for fiscal year 2024-25 after budget aftershocks continue to jolt public. 

Reports said the tax has been jacked up to 15%, compared to previous 10%, as Finance Bill 2024-25 is enforced. 

Furthermore, the tax on lotteries and prizes won from quizzes conducted by companies for promotion of sales has been increased to 20 percent 

For instance, an individual winning Rs100,000 lottery or prize from quiz events will subject to Rs20,000 tax. 

Meanwhile, the federal government has imposed a 10% tax on investments made by individuals or Association of Persons yielding less Rs1 million profit. However, there will be 12.5% tax if the return amount exceeds Rs1 million. 

Separately, both individuals and AOPs will continue to pay 25% fixed tax.

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

Business

06:45 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Tax on prize bond winning amount increased after Budget 2024-25

01:18 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Petrol shortage looms in Pakistan as dealers announce strike from ...

11:56 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

MG HS price increased by Rs4.6lac in Pakistan after new taxes; Check ...

11:10 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

Electricity tariff in Pakistan reaches Rs35 per unit after fresh hike ...

09:03 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

LESCO clears air on banning Green Solar Electric Meters

08:40 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

Pakistan PM pushes for trilateral engagements with Turkiye-Azerbaijan ...

Business

10:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check ...

01:16 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid ...

09:32 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

July Electricity Bill Calculator: How much will you pay with the new ...

09:58 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Electronic items prices see up to 30pc increase after Budget 2024-25 ...

12:43 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Suzuki Cultus Latest Price, Registration Fee in Pakistan July 2024

10:52 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Kia Stonic price sees sharp increase in Pakistan as discount offer ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:24 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Pakistan defeats India in Asian Snooker Championship quarterfinal

Gold & Silver

03:32 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.95
Euro EUR 294.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.20 74
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: