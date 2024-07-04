Tax on prize bond winning amount increased after Budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased withholding tax on winning amount of prize bonds for fiscal year 2024-25 after budget aftershocks continue to jolt public.
Reports said the tax has been jacked up to 15%, compared to previous 10%, as Finance Bill 2024-25 is enforced.
Furthermore, the tax on lotteries and prizes won from quizzes conducted by companies for promotion of sales has been increased to 20 percent
For instance, an individual winning Rs100,000 lottery or prize from quiz events will subject to Rs20,000 tax.
Meanwhile, the federal government has imposed a 10% tax on investments made by individuals or Association of Persons yielding less Rs1 million profit. However, there will be 12.5% tax if the return amount exceeds Rs1 million.
Separately, both individuals and AOPs will continue to pay 25% fixed tax.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.20
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
