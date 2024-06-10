40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

MULTAN – The draw of Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond was held at National Savings Centre in Multan on Monday (10 June 2024).
The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) initiated the new registered prize bonds scheme called “Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)” parallel to the National Prize Bonds Scheme.
Contrary to the National Prize Bonds (bearer), the Premium Prize Bond is a registered prize bond which is issued in the name of registered investor.
The investor gets a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the Government of Pakistan upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.
40000 Premium Prize Bond Prize Amount
The first prize amount stands at Rs80,000,000, while there three prizes of Rs 30,000,000 each and 660 prizes of Rs 500,000each.
1st Prize of Rs80,000,000 946132
2nd Prize of Rs30,000,000 376410, 632213, 691732
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
