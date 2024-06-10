40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

MULTAN – The draw of Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond was held at National Savings Centre in Multan on Monday (10 June 2024).

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) initiated the new registered prize bonds scheme called “Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)” parallel to the National Prize Bonds Scheme.

Contrary to the National Prize Bonds (bearer), the Premium Prize Bond is a registered prize bond which is issued in the name of registered investor.

The investor gets a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the Government of Pakistan upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.

40000 Premium Prize Bond Prize Amount

The first prize amount stands at Rs80,000,000, while there three prizes of Rs 30,000,000 each and 660 prizes of Rs 500,000each.

40000 Premium Prize Bond Winners

1st Prize of Rs80,000,000 946132

2nd Prize of Rs30,000,000 376410, 632213, 691732

