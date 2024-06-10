Search

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

05:25 PM | 10 Jun, 2024
40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here
MULTAN – The draw of Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond was held at National Savings Centre in Multan on Monday (10 June 2024). 

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) initiated the new registered prize bonds scheme called “Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)” parallel to the National Prize Bonds Scheme.

Contrary to the National Prize Bonds (bearer), the Premium Prize Bond is a registered prize bond which is issued in the name of registered investor. 

The investor gets a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the Government of Pakistan upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.

40000 Premium Prize Bond Prize Amount

The first prize amount stands at Rs80,000,000, while there three prizes of Rs 30,000,000 each and 660 prizes of Rs 500,000each. 

40000 Premium Prize Bond Winners

1st Prize of Rs80,000,000                 946132

2nd Prize of Rs30,000,000                 376410, 632213, 691732   

The complete list of draw will be updated here as soon as it is available online.

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 10 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR 

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.7 748.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.63 41.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.74 917.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.53 174.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.64 7.79

