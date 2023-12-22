Search

Pakistan

Complete draw schedule of all prize bonds in Pakistan for 2024 announced

11:15 PM | 22 Dec, 2023
Complete draw schedule of all prize bonds in Pakistan for 2024 announced
ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings has released the complete draw schedule of prize bonds for the upcoming year of 2024.

The draw for denominations of Rs. 100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, 25000, 40000 will be held in different cities. 

The first draw of 2024 will be held on January 15 for Rs750 prize bond in Sialkot while the first draw of premium prize bonds of Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 will be held on March 11, 2024 in Faisalabad and Karachi, respectively. 

Following is the complete prize bond draw schedule of 2024:

DRAW # PRIZE BONDS DRAW DATE CITY
#97 750 15 Jan, 24 SIALKOT
#45 100 15 Feb, 24 PESHAWAR
#97 1500 15 Feb, 24 LAHORE
#13 25000 11 Mar, 24 KARACHI
#28 40000 11 Mar, 24 FAISALABAD
#97 200 15 Mar, 24 MUZAFFARABAD
#98 750 15 Apr, 24 HYDERABAD
#46 100 15 May, 24 LAHORE
#98 1500 15 May, 24 KARACHI
#14 25000 10 Jun, 24 PESHAWAR
#29 40000 10 Jun, 24 MULTAN
#98 200 17 Jun, 24 RAWALPINDI
#99 750 15 Jul, 24 QUETTA
#47 100 15 Aug, 24 KARACHI
#99 1500 15 Aug, 24 MULTAN
#15 25000 10 Sep, 24 HYDERABAD
#30 40000 10 Sep, 24 LAHORE
#99 200 16 Sep, 24 PESHAWAR
#100 750 15 Oct, 24 FAISALABAD
#48 100 15 Nov, 24 MULTAN
#100 1500 15 Nov, 24 RAWALPINDI
#16 25000 10 Dec, 24 QUETTA
#31 40000 10 Dec, 24 MUZAFFARABAD
#100 200 16 Dec, 24 SIALKOT

prize bond schedule 2024 pdf:

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today's forex rates

Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices fall in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 22 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.

In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590

