ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings has released the complete draw schedule of prize bonds for the upcoming year of 2024.

The draw for denominations of Rs. 100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, 25000, 40000 will be held in different cities.

The first draw of 2024 will be held on January 15 for Rs750 prize bond in Sialkot while the first draw of premium prize bonds of Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 will be held on March 11, 2024 in Faisalabad and Karachi, respectively.

Following is the complete prize bond draw schedule of 2024:

DRAW # PRIZE BONDS DRAW DATE CITY #97 750 15 Jan, 24 SIALKOT #45 100 15 Feb, 24 PESHAWAR #97 1500 15 Feb, 24 LAHORE #13 25000 11 Mar, 24 KARACHI #28 40000 11 Mar, 24 FAISALABAD #97 200 15 Mar, 24 MUZAFFARABAD #98 750 15 Apr, 24 HYDERABAD #46 100 15 May, 24 LAHORE #98 1500 15 May, 24 KARACHI #14 25000 10 Jun, 24 PESHAWAR #29 40000 10 Jun, 24 MULTAN #98 200 17 Jun, 24 RAWALPINDI #99 750 15 Jul, 24 QUETTA #47 100 15 Aug, 24 KARACHI #99 1500 15 Aug, 24 MULTAN #15 25000 10 Sep, 24 HYDERABAD #30 40000 10 Sep, 24 LAHORE #99 200 16 Sep, 24 PESHAWAR #100 750 15 Oct, 24 FAISALABAD #48 100 15 Nov, 24 MULTAN #100 1500 15 Nov, 24 RAWALPINDI #16 25000 10 Dec, 24 QUETTA #31 40000 10 Dec, 24 MUZAFFARABAD #100 200 16 Dec, 24 SIALKOT

