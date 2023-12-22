ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings has released the complete draw schedule of prize bonds for the upcoming year of 2024.
The draw for denominations of Rs. 100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, 25000, 40000 will be held in different cities.
The first draw of 2024 will be held on January 15 for Rs750 prize bond in Sialkot while the first draw of premium prize bonds of Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 will be held on March 11, 2024 in Faisalabad and Karachi, respectively.
|DRAW #
|PRIZE BONDS
|DRAW DATE
|CITY
|#97
|750
|15 Jan, 24
|SIALKOT
|#45
|100
|15 Feb, 24
|PESHAWAR
|#97
|1500
|15 Feb, 24
|LAHORE
|#13
|25000
|11 Mar, 24
|KARACHI
|#28
|40000
|11 Mar, 24
|FAISALABAD
|#97
|200
|15 Mar, 24
|MUZAFFARABAD
|#98
|750
|15 Apr, 24
|HYDERABAD
|#46
|100
|15 May, 24
|LAHORE
|#98
|1500
|15 May, 24
|KARACHI
|#14
|25000
|10 Jun, 24
|PESHAWAR
|#29
|40000
|10 Jun, 24
|MULTAN
|#98
|200
|17 Jun, 24
|RAWALPINDI
|#99
|750
|15 Jul, 24
|QUETTA
|#47
|100
|15 Aug, 24
|KARACHI
|#99
|1500
|15 Aug, 24
|MULTAN
|#15
|25000
|10 Sep, 24
|HYDERABAD
|#30
|40000
|10 Sep, 24
|LAHORE
|#99
|200
|16 Sep, 24
|PESHAWAR
|#100
|750
|15 Oct, 24
|FAISALABAD
|#48
|100
|15 Nov, 24
|MULTAN
|#100
|1500
|15 Nov, 24
|RAWALPINDI
|#16
|25000
|10 Dec, 24
|QUETTA
|#31
|40000
|10 Dec, 24
|MUZAFFARABAD
|#100
|200
|16 Dec, 24
|SIALKOT
Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.
In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
