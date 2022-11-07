FIR of gun attack on Imran Khan registered in Wazirabad on SC orders

LAHORE – The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack on ousted prime minister Imran Khan was registered by the City Police Station in Wazirabad on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had directed Punjab Police Inspector General Faisal Shahkar to register the FIR of the attempt on Khan’s life within 24 hours otherwise he would take suo motu notice of the police negligence.

According to the media reports, the Wazirabad police have registered the FIR and sealed it. It would be submitted to the chief justice on Tuesday and it would be made public later.

According to police sources, the FIR has been registered under the murder, attempted murder and terrorism charges. Suspect Naveed, who was arrested at the crime scene, has been formally named in the attempted murder case. Naveed is currently in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Police (CTD).

Khan had come under gun attack when he was leading his party’s anti-government rally in the Wazirabad Town of Punjab on November 3.

A man was killed and at least 13 people, including Khan, were wounded in the attack. A suspect named Naveed was arrested near Khan’s container and he allegedly confessed in a video released by the Punjab Police that he fired the shots at Khan because he was misleading the nation.