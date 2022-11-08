Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 November 2022

08:14 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 November 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs151,700 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 130,060. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 119,221 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 139,057.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 151,750 PKR 1,740
Karachi PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Islamabad PKR 151,800 PKR 1,740
Peshawar PKR 151,840 PKR 1,740
Quetta PKR 151,890 PKR 1,740
Sialkot PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Attock PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Gujranwala PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Jehlum PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Multan PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Bahawalpur PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Gujrat PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Nawabshah PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Chakwal PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Hyderabad PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Nowshehra PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Sargodha PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Faisalabad PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740
Mirpur PKR 151,700 PKR 1,740

