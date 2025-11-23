Pakistan win Asia Cup Rising Stars after thrilling super over against Bangladesh

Pakistan clinched the Asia Cup Rising Stars title after a thrilling contest that ended in a Super Over, where the team displayed outstanding batting and bowling to defeat Bangladesh.

In the final played in Doha, Bangladesh A won the toss and invited Pakistan Shaheens to bat first, and the Pakistani batters struggled to perform.

Pakistan Shaheens lost their first two wickets for just two runs. Openers Yasir Khan and one-down batter Mohammad Faik were dismissed without scoring, putting the team under pressure.

Maaz Sadaqat, who had performed brilliantly throughout the tournament, scored 23 runs off 18 balls with two fours and a six. Arafat Minhas contributed 25, while captain Irfan Khan Niazi managed only 9 runs.

For Pakistan Shaheens, Saad Masood top-scored with 38 runs off 26 balls, hitting 3 fours and 3 sixes, helping the team post 125 runs for 9 wickets in the allotted overs.

Bangladesh A’s Ripon Mandal took three wickets, while Rakibul Hasan claimed two.

During the run chase, Bangladesh also stumbled early, losing 4 wickets for 44 runs. Opener Habibur Rahman Sohan top-scored with 26 runs.

S.M. Mehrob scored 19 and Rakibul Hasan added 24, giving Bangladesh hope, but Pakistan regained control. However, Bangladesh’s last-wicket pair stunned everyone by taking the match to a tie.

Abdul Ghaffar Saqlain and Ripon Mandal scored 16 and 11 runs respectively, taking Bangladesh to 125 for 9 in 20 overs, leveling the score.

Although Ahmad Daniyal bowled well in the final over, Saqlain managed to equal the scores, pushing the match into a Super Over.

Bangladesh batted first in the Super Over and scored just 6 runs for 2 wickets. Ahmad Daniyal continued his excellent form, taking both wickets.

For Pakistan, Saad Masood and Maaz Sadaqat came out to bat in the Super Over and chased the target with ease, scoring 8 runs on the fifth ball without losing a wicket, securing Pakistan’s third Asia Cup Rising Stars title.

Pakistan Shaheens had previously won the Asia Cup Rising Stars in 2019 and 2023.

ACC President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was present in the stadium during the final match.